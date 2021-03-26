Lily Blavin Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Blavin is the founder of Lightning Strikes Productions, an independent production company founded by Lily Blavin. LSP has an ambition for telling stories that contribute to changing the world in a positive way while touching people's hearts and serving as a powerful, cathartic escape. Blavin and Lightning Strikes Productions are currently in production on a film with an Academy Award Winning Director Ross Kauffman, as well as owning the rights and adapting the New York Times best-selling memoir, "A Child Called 'It'". Blavin has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Lily Blavin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Lily Blavin into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Lily has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Lily will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Lily Blavin will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am so excited, humbled, and honored to be part of the Forbes Business Council. I am eager to connect with fellow council members to make an impact across various subject matters." - Lily Blavin

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

