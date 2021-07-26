Lilt Named Organization Of The Year By The Business Intelligence Group

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced it has been selected as an Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology...

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, today announced it has been selected as an Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Lilt for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

Lilt enables organizations to provide better, more personalized customer experiences globally by delivering human-powered, AI-assisted translations. The company manages a network of 60,000+ professional translators and equips them with the Lilt Platform, which uses AI to help them work five times faster than other translation tools. This gives companies like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale globally and better serve a multilingual customer base.

"Our mission is to help companies build global customer experiences that connect with everyone, no matter where they live or the language they speak," said Lilt CEO Spence Green. "We are thrilled to be recognized for that work by the Business Intelligence Group."

For more information about Lilt and its linguistic management services, please reach out to contact@lilt.com .

About LiltHeadquartered in San Francisco, Lilt is the modern language service and technology provider enabling localized customer experiences. Lilt's mission is to make the world's information accessible to everyone regardless of where they were born or which language they speak. Lilt brings human-powered, technology-assisted translations to global enterprises, empowering product, marketing, support, e-commerce, and localization teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences to global audiences. Lilt gives industry-leading organizations like Intel, ASICS, WalkMe, DigitalOcean, and Canva everything they need to scale their localization programs and go-to-market faster. Lilt has additional global offices in Dublin, Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis. Visit us online at www.lilt.com or contact us at contact@lilt.com .

About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

