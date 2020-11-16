Like A Phoenix: How Health And Wellness Company YouVeda Has Used Past Tragedy To Improve Future Lives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand YouVeda was founded three years ago this month. The brand was born out of the personal journey of founder Gunny Sodhi, who had lost his younger brother in a car accident a decade earlier. Sodhi's deeply painful journey of healing revolved around emotional honesty, eating in sync with his biological clock, and his discovery of deeply traditional Ayurvedic activities that were rooted in his family's past. This life-changing experience was largely facilitated by his father and mother, and it served to reorient his outlook on life.

Over the course of the years that followed the loss of his brother, Sodhi remained a changed man, until late in 2017 he finally founded his own health and wellness company, YouVeda. Ever since its launch, the focus has been and continues to be to provide its customers with a range of effective health and wellness products that honor time-tested Ayurvedic principles. YouVeda consistently stands by the concept that their robust product lines take age-old, complex traditional Ayurvedic fundamentals, and then present them in a simple and accessible format for their customers. Their easy-to-go packaging is particularly effective in helping consumers prioritize their wellness on a daily basis, even when on the go.

YouVeda's efforts have primarily focused on offering herbal supplements and larger Ayurvedic kits. Most of the brand's herbal supplements and Ayurvedic concoctions focus on addressing physical ailments, such as mood, stress, poor digestion, and immune health. According to their website, their overarching vision is, "to create a healthier, happier world using the intelligence of Mother Nature."

In order to further facilitate this focus on the Earth, YouVeda has also committed to planting a tree for every supplement kit that they sell by partnering with the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted. From their responsibly-sourced products to their sustainably-focused corporate social responsibility initiatives — not to mention the thorough attention given to the health and wellness of their customers — YouVeda has genuinely demonstrated how modern corporations can authentically put their clientele first.

A part of this mission to truly impact YouVeda's customer base has also manifested in the form of Sodhi's weekly podcast. "The Balanced Being Podcast" focuses on helping everyone along their wellness journey, with the primary goals of creating happiness and introducing balance into people's lives.

Thus far, YouVeda has proven itself to be a quality company that is positioned to dominate the health and wellness market in the years to come, especially when its recent expansion into the e-commerce marketplace is taken into account.

