Lijah Lu Releases New Music Video For Hit Single 'Back Out'

Heartthrob Lijah Lu set the tone for the summer with a hot new music video for his latest single "Back Out"

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lijah Lu is set to drop his new music video for his wildly anticipated single "Back Out" June 12th 2021!

Falling in love with music at the age of 11, Elijah Liu is a self-taught musician from Rowland Heights, CA. Lijah rose to fame in 2013 as a semi-finalist on season 12 of American Idol, which earned him a cult following of supporters who have been following him ever since. Lijah has been working on his new music since his time on American Idol, working closely with mega talent such as 5x Grammy nominated recording artist Akon and Grammy award winning producer Maffio.

The video for Lijah Lu's newest single "Back Out" features the singer cruising down the PCH with his girlfriend. While showcasing the couple's moments of bliss, the couple can also be seen having major relationship issues later on in the video.

The video mirrors the songs' suggestion that his girlfriend cannot commit and tries to back out of the relationship. Produced by ALXB and directed by Young Bolo, the video is shot in an idyllic setting driving along the coast, with clips of Lijah Lu singing in a pure white room. As the video continues, you start to see the discord happening between the couple and in the end dream sequence shot Lijah is seen leaving in his car alone.

"Back Out" has a smooth pop style, with crisp R&B vocals. Personal emotions shine through Lijah's lyrics capturing listeners instantly, as many will be able to relate to the message.

Lijah Lu's debut album is scheduled to drop in the spring of 2022.

