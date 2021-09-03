Lightwave Logic To Present At H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference On September 13, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) - Get Lightwave Logic, Inc. Report, a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that management has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby and President Jim Marcelli, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation that will be made available starting at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 13 th.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment ConferenceDate: Monday, September 13, 2021Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/4778ac30-8b59-4b68-a49a-deb36753e017

A recorded audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, or to register for the event, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) - Get Lightwave Logic, Inc. Report is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman MZ Group - MZ North America 949-385-6449 LWLG@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.