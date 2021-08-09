Lightwave Logic Receives New U.S. Patent On Improved Integrated Photonics Architectures

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the receipt of a U.S. patent on a new invention that enables enhanced optical routing architectures for polymer-based integrated photonics that can be scaled with partner foundries.

The new patent - U.S. Patent number 11,067,748 and entitled "Guide Transition Device and Method" - will enable innovative, highly scalable optical routing architectures for integrated photonic platforms. The patent provides novel optical waveguide transition designs using two planes of optical waveguides that are expected to be critical for optical signal routing and optical switching, opening the opportunity for high speed, energy efficient electro-optic polymers to be implemented into foundry PDKs (process development kits) to improve the performance of integrated photonic circuits.

"This exciting new patent not only turbocharges our integrated photonics platform in general, it is a powerful architectural routing patent that discloses how optical signals can be routed in two optical planes from light generation on-chip to light coupling off-chip," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This breakthrough technology opens the door for advanced integrated photonics architectural design - something the industry has been long waiting for.

"The simplicity of the design is ideal for production in foundries, best positioning Lightwave Logic to enable increased data traffic on the internet while using less power - powering the data-hungry lifestyle of today's internet users," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

