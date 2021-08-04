Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough Thermal Design For Use In Ultra-High-Speed Polymers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has developed improved thermal design properties for electro-optic polymers used in its Polymer Plus™ and Polymer Slot™ modulators, enabling the speed, flexibility and stability needed for high-volume silicon foundry processes.

"High-temperature thermal performance is one measure of robustness and a key metric commonly discussed with potential customers for fiber optic datacenter and telecommunications applications," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Our in-house team successfully created a 2x improvement in r33, while allowing higher stability during poling and post-poling. This provides not only better thermal performance, but also enables greater design flexibility in high-volume silicon foundry PDK (process development kit) processes. This is critical as we seek to make our technology ubiquitous throughout the marketplace.

"Preliminary results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer material, designed based on customer input, displays unrivaled thermal performance tolerance as compared to any commercial solution in use today. We look forward to receiving feedback on this exciting new material from our potential customers," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

