Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough In Path Towards Future Chip-on-Board Packaged Polymer Platform

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that it has developed a new sealant for its future Chip-on-Board (COB) packaged polymer platform.

The sealant, which blocks oxygen and other atmospheric gases, is a key step in the company's development towards a polymer modulator without a package, an important enabling technology for the industry. The company plans to develop the sealant for commercial implementation in its future modulators.

Concerns about exposure to atmospheric gases have historically led electro-optic polymer companies to package their modulators into hermetic gold-box packages, an expensive and bulky solution. Potential customers in the datacenter and telecommunication fiber optics markets for Lightwave Logic's modulator technology have expressed a preference for simpler, less costly, non-hermetic packaging. There is also a desire for co-packaging with other optical and electronic chips including silicon photonics chips. The ultimate goal is chip-on-board style packaging in which there is no chip package at all, and the chip is mounted directly on a circuit board. Yet, the simplified packaging cannot be allowed to compromise the robustness and stability of solutions needed for high-speed fiber optic communications applications.

Recent results suggest that Lightwave Logic's recently developed electro-optic polymer sealant material displays encouraging barrier properties and is expected to translate to significant improvement in bare chip robustness against atmospheric gases, as compared to existing EO polymer commercial solutions in use today. While the initial measurements are highly promising, the company plans to continue development work to further optimize the sealant material and barrier performance towards the chip-on-board goal.

"I am proud of our team for this exciting breakthrough - as having a sealant that prevents oxygen and other chemicals from reaching the polymer layers gives us an incredible degree of freedom in device design and packaging," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We can for the first time, to my knowledge, contemplate package-less chip-on-board solutions for polymers. These results truly open the door for a host of new opportunities and applications as we address customer feedback from our current technology platform."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor StatementThe information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

