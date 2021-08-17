Lightstream Ranks 3892 On The 2021 Inc. 5000 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, an innovative Utah-based provider of full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with emphasis on managed services, has been named one of the fastest-growing...

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, an innovative Utah-based provider of full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with emphasis on managed services, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. Today the publication announced its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, where Lightstream ranks 3892 with three-year revenue growth of 81%.

Since its inception in 2003, Lightstream has been a leader in pairing fanatical customer service with technology solutions and services, while creating strategic, financial, and security wins for customers. The company has also been recognized year-after-year by industry-leading partners through global awards and high-level certifications. Lightstream was named Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, and a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency.

"We are extremely grateful for this honor and the trust our clients put in us to help them achieve their desired business outcomes by managing costs, reducing unnecessary complexity, and improving efficacy," said Co-CEO Jim Cassell. Co-CEO Rod Stout added, "We credit our extremely high customer-retention rate to the care and quality of work our employees put in every day. We service customers across a variety of industries and our lifecycle approach ensures we continually innovate and optimize with market-leading technology services that demonstrate return-on-investment."

The annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

