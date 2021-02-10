Lightstream Launches The Complification Podcast Series

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a leader in cloud security, network transformation, and managed services, today announced the launch of its new podcast series: Complification.

Complification is defined in the Urban Dictionary as complicating an issue that has a simple solution. The Lightstream Complification Podcast Series sheds light on that notion for Information Technology (IT) professionals. It features experts and thought leaders in cloud, security, and networking and dives into how organizations are adding complexity to their IT, and what to do about it. The first four episodes include:

So Many Tools, So Little Time

More than ever, IT departments are being burdened by securing and retaining talent, procuring and maintaining toolsets, and overcoming budgetary constraints. Lightstream's Mark Feil discusses why IT leaders should be rethinking deployment of best-of-breed management tools and pushing back on Managed Service Providers to deliver better value despite these constraints.

The Top Three Security Mistakes You're Making in Microsoft Azure

With its scalable structure, pay-as-you-go pricing and 99.95% SLAs, it's no wonder Microsoft Azure is a long-time leader in the IaaS space. With all of this flexibility and reliability comes responsibility, especially around security. Lightstream's Ty Annen shares three common Azure security mistakes and what to do about them.

Got SD-WAN? Great! Now Let's Talk About How to Secure It

SD-WAN is fueling the customer experience and transforming modern networking. It is also pushing distributed Internet connectivity, which introduces security vulnerabilities if not addressed properly. Lightstream's Kurt Richter and Rafal Los combine their deep networking and security expertise into a powerful podcast on the intricacies of SD-WAN security and a 360-degree view of how to address it.

Bringing Cloud Security and Application Modernization Together

Modernizing your applications has many roadblocks, not least of which is the simple mental roadblock of getting the job done. Lightstream's Ty Annen offers clear insight on how to break down the task while ensuring that cloud security remains an essential piece of the puzzle. Hint: there's no need to surf eBay for network cards.

About LightstreamLightstream provides full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for all three, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security, and support.

