Lightspeed Launches New Flagship ECommerce Solution To Retail Customers

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed (LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, announced today a new flagship eCommerce product built on the integration of its acquisition of Ecwid, a leading, global eCommerce platform. This launch is an important step in providing retailers a powerful, flexible, and unified offering for eCommerce and omnichannel solutions.

Lightspeed eCommerce offers a new starting point for merchants to join the Lightspeed ecosystem and grow their businesses with the help of sophisticated in-store and online commerce tools, advanced data, simple product ordering functionality and streamlined access to suppliers.

"Commerce has evolved beyond a basic online store or a single-function POS. True modern commerce is meeting your buyers where they are, whether that's on TikTok or Main Street," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO, Lightspeed. "Lightspeed eCommerce represents the omnichannel vision that we have believed in for years: that retail merchants need to be able to scale and customize tools to fit their unique business without compromise, whether they operate primarily online, in-store, or both. We're proud of the rapid progress we've made on this integration to further improve our offering for our customers."

The benefits and features of Lightspeed eCommerce include:

Easy to use and set up Lightspeed eCommerce is a great fit for retailers who have minimal to no eCommerce experience. Setting up an online business is incredibly easy, with advanced features every merchant can take advantage of to grow their business.

Lightspeed eCommerce is a great fit for retailers who have minimal to no eCommerce experience. Setting up an online business is incredibly easy, with advanced features every merchant can take advantage of to grow their business. So much more than just a web store Designed to perform in a world of ever-changing online consumer behaviour, Lightspeed eCommerce empowers merchants to sell directly on social media, online marketplaces, and search engines. This includes a direct partnership with TikTok, allowing Lightspeed's merchants to seamlessly access core functions of TikTok For Business Ads Manager without leaving the platform.

Designed to perform in a world of ever-changing online consumer behaviour, Lightspeed eCommerce empowers merchants to sell directly on social media, online marketplaces, and search engines. This includes a direct partnership with TikTok, allowing Lightspeed's merchants to seamlessly access core functions of TikTok For Business Ads Manager without leaving the platform. Simplify and unify omnichannel operationsConnecting the online and in-store platforms, Lightspeed retail merchants will be able to reduce the time spent on managing inventory, orders, and product details. Elevate the shopping experience with a suite of customer management features that are proven to boost sales (like abandoned cart recovery) and customer communication tools.

"I really wanted something that had my in-store point of sale and online store incorporated into one. I didn't want to have to deal with two different sets of inventory and constantly having to update," said Bellies and Babies owner Kassandra McMillan. "Lightspeed eCommerce is all-in-one and nice and simple. I don't have the time or the knowledge to go and build a website, so the fact that it's been so easy to use is really refreshing."

Lightspeed eCommerce is now available to all of Lightspeed's retail merchants around the world including customers that recently joined through the ShopKeep and Vend acquisitions.

About LightspeedPowering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

