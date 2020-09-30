Lightspeed Further Innovates Contactless Experience For Restaurants With The Launch Of Order Ahead In North America

Global commerce leader introduces streamlined online ordering for takeout as the hospitality industry reinvents the dining experience

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Lightspeed announces the availability of Order Ahead, a cost-efficient online ordering management system designed to facilitate takeout, enabling North American restaurants to provide customers with a completely contactless dining experience. As COVID-19 drives growth in the restaurant-to-consumer delivery market worldwide, hospitality businesses are turning to technology to reduce friction and high fees in the takeout and delivery experience. Order Ahead integrates fully with Lightspeed eCom for Restaurant, creating a powerful digital hub that equips restaurants with new revenue streams as they future-proof their business.

"As the pandemic continues to accelerate the digital transformation of the food service industry and consumers intend to make more takeout and delivery purchases, reaching diners outside restaurant walls has never been more important to ensuring long-term success," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed."With Order Ahead, restaurants can integrate a new sales channel directly into their existing POS and provide a contactless end-to-end experience."

Key Features and Benefits of Order Ahead:

Seamless integration and real-time updates: Restaurants can accept orders made online that appear directly into the Lightspeed POS, streamlining all orders into the prep queue. Merchants can now send real-time status updates via text message, so customers can track their orders from start to end.

Restaurants can accept orders made online that appear directly into the Lightspeed POS, streamlining all orders into the prep queue. Merchants can now send real-time status updates via text message, so customers can track their orders from start to end. Convenient and contactless ordering: Offers customers a variety of safe and flexible pick-up and delivery choices, including the option to place an order for now or later and accept contactless payments.

Offers customers a variety of safe and flexible pick-up and delivery choices, including the option to place an order for now or later and accept contactless payments. Streamlined online experience:Provides users with the option to customize branding and adjust hours of operation, preparation time, as well as pick-up with curb-side options.

"COVID-19 has changed how we run our business, and we knew we needed a technology partner that was fully integrated with an online ordering platform. Lightspeed and the Order Ahead integration is simple to use and keeps my staff safe," says Juliana Carlucci, owner of Happy Burger in Toronto, Ontario. "We now know we can generate income in the coming months, even if the pandemic keeps dining rooms closed."

The launch of Order Ahead builds on Lightspeed's innovative product suite for the hospitality industry. Most recently, Lightspeed unveiled eCom for Restaurant to help users seamlessly transition their businesses online. Whether for bespoke dishes, limited edition merchandise, or grocery items, this new eCom platform allows restaurants to continue to maintain strong customer relationships and diversify revenue.

About LightspeedLightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.comOn social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-further-innovates-contactless-experience-for-restaurants-with-the-launch-of-order-ahead-in-north-america-301141481.html

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.