LIGHTNING EMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lightning EMotors, Inc. On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (ZEV) - Get Report on behalf of Lightning eMotors stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 16, 2021, Lightning eMotors announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company. Lightning eMotors started trading on the NYSE on May 7, 2021, following a SPAC transaction with GigCapital3.

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.63, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

