Lightbridge CEO To Discuss Innovative Nuclear Technology On Atlantic Council's EnergySource Innovation Stream

'EnergySource Innovation Stream with Lightbridge' Scheduled for Streaming on September 17 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR) an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will join the Atlantic Council's EnergySource Innovation Stream online series as the featured guest on Thursday, September 17 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center launched the EnergySource Innovation Stream to highlight new energy technologies with the potential to reshape the global energy system through discussions with companies and individuals working diligently to bring those innovations to market at scale.

Mr. Grae will explain how the ongoing global race for nuclear technology innovation has positioned Lightbridge Fuel™ as a potential game-changer, helping solve energy, climate, and security problems—soon enough to make a difference. He will describe how Lightbridge Fuel offers the increased power, longer fuel cycles, and improved operating economics that electric utilities desire, while helping us meet our growing energy needs and preventing the worst consequences of climate change.

World governments are recognizing that nuclear energy is needed more than ever to reduce emissions and avert disastrous effects of climate change - Lightbridge Fuel plans to shine the path forward for nuclear energy.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/event/esis-with-lightbridge-corporation-safer-and-more-efficient-advanced-nuclear-fuel-technology/

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (LTBR) - Get Report is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America's nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel, expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of research and development activities, other steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel™ and future governmental support and funding for nuclear energy . These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; changes in the political environment; risks associated with the further spread of COVID-19, including the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on people, economies, and the Company's ability to access capital markets; the outcome of the arbitration with the Company's former joint venture partner and dissolution of the Enfission joint venture; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:Matthew Abenante, IRCDirector of Investor Relations Tel: +1 (646) 828-8710 ir@ltbridge.com