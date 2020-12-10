Lightbox Enhances Network With New Digital Out-of-Home Media Product

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox OOH Video Network, a leading digital out-of-home media company, today announced the launch of a new product that transforms urban commercial window fronts into digital out-of-home media screens: Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner Technologies.

Lightbox Unlimited provides unprecedented access to premium locations to deliver street-level advertising in the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets at scale. Leveraging FrontRunner's proprietary projection, audio and light recognition platform, vacant retail window fronts are transformed into large-format, full-motion digital displays. The platform empowers advertisers to turn prime commercial real estate into immersive content and message-delivery surfaces, anytime and anywhere.

The network expansion extends Lightbox's footprint into countless markets with outdoor inventory. Its ability to offer advertisers flexibility in location, duration and lead times signals a new era in digital out-of-home.

"I am beyond excited to bring such a groundbreaking innovation to the advertising community," says Greg Glenday, CEO of Lightbox. "Lightbox Unlimited means just that - no idea is too big for this canvas, and the canvas itself can be virtually anywhere with inspiring and beautiful messaging. There is really nothing that compares in the advertising and media landscape, and I am so proud to be working with the talented FrontRunner team to add further strength to Lightbox's product mix."

"The windows of empty retail shops around the globe are quickly becoming immersive canvases, changing the future of public space," says Nathan Elliott, Founder and CEO of FrontRunner. "Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, will digitally transform how we interact with new age media on a large scale, during this period of accelerated change. Together with the incredible Lightbox team, we look forward to providing unique windows of opportunity for advertisers, brands, landlords and retailers who are looking at consumer engagement differently."

Lightbox Unlimited, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, is the latest expansion news from the digital video media brand. Last month Lightbox announced it has added all U.S. WeWork locations to its network.

About LightboxLightbox is a leading digital out-of-home video network that leverages technology and creativity to connect advertisers with millions of consumers in the real world. The premium video network offers national scale with hyper-local execution via 10,000+ can't-miss, audio-available screens in shopping destinations, city streets, and WeWork locations across North America.

Media Contact: Heawon Yoo, won@lightboxooh.com

About FrontRunner TechnologiesFrontRunner was founded in Canada by Founder and CEO Nathan Elliott in 2017 to create a new standard of digital media delivery by leveraging High Street retail WindowFronts™ to deliver high definition video content. The company provides a robust digital out-of-home content solution for national and international brands looking to hyper-target campaigns, while simultaneously creating a new revenue stream for landlords, brokerages and store owners searching for creative ways to monetize their spaces. The WindowFront™ Matrix is driven by proprietary app, projection, light, and audio technology to deploy vibrant immersive content in retail windows across the globe.

Media Contact: Laura D'Angelo, laura@punchcanada.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightbox-enhances-network-with-new-digital-out-of-home-media-product-301189973.html

SOURCE Lightbox