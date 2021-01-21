Light Towers Market By Market Type, Light Type, Fuel Type, End-User And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Towers Market by Market Type (Sales and Rental), Light Type (Metal Halide and LED), Fuel Type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid and Direct Power), End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events & Sports) and...

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Towers Market by Market Type (Sales and Rental), Light Type (Metal Halide and LED), Fuel Type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid and Direct Power), End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events & Sports) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light tower market is estimated to grow from USD 4,326 million in 2020 to USD 5,696 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The factors driving the market include growing investments in end-user industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and events & sports. The major players in the light tower market are Generac Holding, Wacker Neuson, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Atlas Copco. The factors driving the market include increasing investment in oil & gas and construction infrastructure spending across global regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.

The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.

Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.

The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.

North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value.

North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Light Tower Market4.2 Light Tower Market, by Market Type4.3 Light Tower Market, by Light Type4.4 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type4.5 North American Light Tower Market, by End-user & Country4.6 Light Tower Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road to Recovery5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Market Dynamics5.5.1 Drivers5.5.1.1 Increasing Investments in End-Use Industries Including Oil & Gas and Construction5.5.1.2 Advancements in Led Technology That Are Making the Product More Energy Efficient5.5.1.3 Introduction of Solar and Battery-Powered Light Towers5.5.2 Restraints5.5.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil Fuels5.5.2.2 High Starting Time of Metal Halide Lights5.5.3 Opportunities5.5.3.1 High Potential of African Market Due to Large Proven Mineral Reserves5.5.4 Challenges5.5.4.1 High Installation and Rental Cost of Light Towers5.6 Adjacent Markets 6 Light Tower Market, by Market Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Sales6.2.1 Investment by Capital-Intensive Industries in Light Towers is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Sales Market Segment6.3 Rental6.3.1 Need for Reduction of Capital Expenditure is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market Segment 7 Light Tower Market, by Light Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Led Light Tower7.2.1 Ease of Operation and Reduced Maintenance Cost Are Driving the Market for Led Light Tower7.3 Metal Halide Light Tower7.3.1 Increased Use of Metal Halide Lights in High-Intensity Applications is Expected to Drive the Metal Halide Segment 8 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Diesel8.2.1 Need for Illumination in Remote Locations is Likely to Drive the Diesel-Powered Light Tower Segment8.3 Solar/Hybrid8.3.1 Increasing Need for Silent Operation is Expected to Drive the Solar-Powered Light Tower Segment8.4 Direct Power8.4.1 Availability of Cheaper Grid Power is Expected to Drive the Direct Power Light Tower Segment 9 Light Tower Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Construction9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development Projects is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market9.3 Oil & Gas9.3.1 Investment in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market9.4 Mining9.4.1 Use of Light Towers for Surface Mining Operations is Expected to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period9.5 Events & Sports9.5.1 Need for Light Towers in Small Events is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market9.6 Others 10 Light Tower Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Manufacturers)11.2.1 Visionary Leaders11.2.2 Innovators11.2.3 Dynamic11.2.4 Emerging11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Rental Companies)11.3.1 Visionary Leaders11.3.2 Innovators11.3.3 Dynamic11.3.4 Emerging11.4 Market Share, Manufacturers, 201911.5 Competitive Scenario11.5.1 New Product Launches11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions11.5.3 Investments & Expansions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Generac Holding12.2 Terex Corporation12.3 Doosan Portable Power12.4 Wacker Neuson12.5 Atlas Copco12.6 United Rentals12.7 Yanmar12.8 Will-Burt Company12.9 Allmand Brothers12.10 Coates Hire12.11 Brandon Hire Station12.12 P&I Generators12.13 Lambson's Hire12.14 Nixon Hire12.15 Xylem12.16 Multiquip12.17 Quzhou Valiant Machinery Co12.18 Wanco12.19 Ishikawa Machine Company12.20 Himoinsa12.21 Mhm12.22 JCB12.23 the Rental Store 13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts13.2 Discussion Guide

