Light The Fireworks: It's Independence Day For Bulwark®

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulwark, the world's largest flame-resistant (FR) apparel brand, was recently sold to Redwood Capital Investments, LLC, marking a new era for the company as it transitions into a stand-alone workwear organization.

We don't just make FR. We are FR. And now with our newfound freedom, we get to do it in a bigger, better and bolder way.

" July 4th is just around the corner but today is our Independence Day," said Robert Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Bulwark. "For 50 years, we have served as the relentless protectors of those who power the world. In that time, we have pioneered every breakthrough in flame resistant apparel, and tirelessly championed the workers of oil, gas, and electric utilities. We don't just make FR. We are FR. And now with our newfound freedom, we get to do it in a bigger, better, and bolder way."

Bulwark and several sister brands are now part of Workwear Outfitters ™, the leader in occupational workwear in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, utilities, government, food services, telecommunications, hospitality, and many more. Brands under the Workwear Outfitters umbrella include Bulwark ®, Red Kap ®, VF Solutions ®, Kodiak ®, Terra ®, Walls ®, Liberty ®, Work Authority ®, Workrite ® Fire Service, Chef Designs ®, and Horace Small ®. Workwear Outfitters is also the exclusive licensee for Dickies ® apparel in the B2B channel.

Redwood is a long-term holding company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland that acquires and builds businesses across a diverse set of industries. Redwood's existing businesses operate in the distribution, dealership, equipment leasing, and real estate industries. Redwood focuses on creating value through reinvesting in their businesses to drive growth and create opportunities for employee advancement while preserving company culture.

"For the first time in decades, we are once again independent. We're free to write the future of FR without restriction, free to plant our flag as the world's leading FR brand, and free to build a bulwark of protection around each and every person who puts it all on the line to keep the wheels of progress moving for us all. We can't overstate our excitement for this next chapter," Grimes said.

Bulwark plans to continue leading the industry with innovative new products to serve its customers. The company celebrates 50 years of service in 2021 and is planning a variety of events in the coming months.

For more information, please visit Bulwark.com.

Contact: Erin Mathe, Media Relations Director, erin@mathecomm.com / 952-261-8148.

About BulwarkMore people arm themselves with Bulwark than any other FR apparel brand, because only Bulwark brings 50 years of frontline experience to the realities that those who work in the face of fire every day. Bulwark offers the widest assortment of NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E compliant flame-resistant shirts, pants, jeans, coveralls and outerwear in the industry, and the finest FR education programs the world has ever seen. For more information, visit Bulwark.com.

About Workwear OutfittersWorkwear Outfitters is a leading supplier of innovative work apparel and footwear for diverse occupations. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the company employs more than 5,800 people in facilities spanning the globe. Brands under the Workwear Outfitters umbrella include Bulwark ®, Red Kap ®, VF Solutions ®, Kodiak ®, Terra ®, Walls ®, Liberty ®, Work Authority ®, Workrite ® Fire Service, Chef Designs ®, and Horace Small ®. Workwear Outfitters is also the exclusive licensee for Dickies ® apparel in the B2B channel.

About Redwood Capital Investments, LLCRedwood is a long-term holding company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland that acquires and builds businesses across a diverse set of industries. Redwood's existing businesses operate in the distribution, dealership, equipment leasing, and real estate industries. Redwood focuses on creating value through reinvesting in their businesses to drive growth and create opportunities for employee advancement while preserving company culture.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-the-fireworks-its-independence-day-for-bulwark-301322553.html

SOURCE Bulwark