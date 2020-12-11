ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Networks today announced that they have joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Networks today announced that they have joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as a Zoom Phone Certified Integrator partner.

The Zoom Phone Certified Integrator Program connects Zoom customers to trusted Zoom Phone integration professionals during the implementation process. As a Certified Integrator partner for Zoom Phone, Light Networks can provide services to Zoom customers to ensure they have a successful delivery of Zoom's video-first UCaaS platform.

Light Networks focuses on contact center and collaboration technologies to accomplish its clients' objectives and seamlessly communicate with their customers. Joining up with Zoom, as part of the Zoom Phone Integrator certification program, further enhances Light Networks' ability to solve its clients' business communication challenges through their complete collaboration platform.

According to Robby Paul, CEO of Light Networks, "Light Networks is excited about extending our relationship with Zoom. Combined with their industry leading user experience, our two teams stand ready to deliver on the promise of seamless communications."

"We're thrilled to extend the Certified Integrator Program to authorize partners in providing design, deployment, and management services for Zoom Phone," said Laura Padilla, Zoom Head of Global BD and Channel. "As one of these partners, we trust Light Networks to deliver Zoom's native cloud phone solution to our customers, ensuring a smooth deployment experience."

About Light Networks: http://LightNetworks.com

Contact: Robby Paul, rpaul@lightnetworks.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/light-networks-teams-up-with-zoom-as-a-zoom-phone-certified-integrator-partner-301191423.html

SOURCE Light Networks, LLC