Light Media Ends 2020 On High Note

Atlanta, GA and New York, NY-, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Closes Media Acquisition

Realigns 105.5 FM/AM 1430

Makes Progress on LGMH Token

Sets Stage for More News in 2021 - Steady Trek Upward

via NewMediaWire -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Global Media Specialist, announced today that it has closed its acquisition of 50% ownership interest in an entity aligning with a leading sales organization serving the Atlanta market. This acquisition is positioned to be accretive as a driver for growth. Additionally, the Company also announced that it has realigned its flagship 105.5 FM/AM 1430 multimedia platform, as Atlanta's #1 station, playing an eclectic mix of classic hits (hip-hop and rnb). To listen live, please visit: https://www.105TheKing.com

"Light Media is closing 2020 on an extremely high note, with our media sales platform acquisition transaction closed and the repositioning of both 102.1 FM and 105.5/AM 1430 as leaders in the classic hits core demographic with extremely high purchasing power and allure to marketers and advertisers alike. 2021 is positioned extremely well for further positive movement, especially as Cov-19 continues to clear with vaccinations and business returning to a sense of normalcy throughout the year, combined with stimulus and interest rates set to remain low. A positive growth business environment is in clear sight.

"Of notable strategic importance, the Company continues to make progress on LGMH Token ( see: http://www.LGMH.com ). We will use our 2020 momentum as a catalyst for more positive news and reports in 2021, as Light Media continues its steady trek upward to higher ground. To the global community that has supported Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), thank you and best wishes to you all for an Outstanding New Year," said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network.

About Light Media: Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com . To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com . For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com ; www.LightMediaHoldings.com ; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Light Media Network404-893-5752lgmh@lightmedianetwork.com