Light Guide Plate And Frameless Led Panel
MAX illumination designs and manufactures different shapes of Light Guide Plates to fit both circular, rectangular fixtures and other 2D shapes. The base material is acrylic sheet PMMA, with a density of matrix engraved line that can spread light on the PMMA. Additionally, light input side is available in one light input, two sides light input and four sides light input.
Features
- Technology process: Digital UV printing dot. Line Cutting and Laser dotting, etc.
- Edge-lit frameless led panel.
- The thickness of light guide plate is available in 4mm/6mm/8mm/10mm.
- Light uniformity is over than 90%.
- led luminous panel length is 2850mm, and width is 1450mm to 50mm * 50 mm.
- The edge-lit led panel can backlit fabric, textile, glass, wooden veneer, onyx, marble and other translucent materials, etc.
- Single side led light, two led sides and four led sides input.
FAQ
- Can I bespoke the shape of LGP? Yes, you can customize the shape of led light panel.
- How long does the LED lumi panel last for? It can work over 50,000 hours.
- What's the application of light guide plate? It can work as led lighted shelf as well as backlit onyx stone backlit, fabricate material backlit, stained glass backlit, shop & retail furniture light display, ATM & Vending machine advertising illumination and LED light box, etc.
- Does it provide an even illumination? Yes, it can offer an even lighting across the whole light panel.
- What's the Kelvin of LED Light Sheet? You can select the LED Sheet from 2700K to 10000K, RGBW, CCT or RGB is available.
- Can we order a free sample? Yes, you can get a free sample.
