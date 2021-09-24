Light Field Market By Technology, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Field Market by Technology (Hardware (Imaging Solutions, Light Field Displays), Software), Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Architecture, Industrial, Defense), and Region(North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The light field market size is expected to grow from USD 76 million in 2021 to USD 154 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. The key factors driving the growth of the light field market are improved visual effects technology in movies and games, customized marketing, escalated need for prototyping, and medical imaging.

Market for hardware segment to account for larger market share during the forecast period

The hardware segment is expected to continue to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing research for developing light field displays such as VR headsets and light field screens is expected to fuel the light field market. The software segment of the light field market has also seen rising demand from the animation and VFX sectors of the media and entertainment industry.

Media & entertainment vertical to hold the largest size during the forecast period

The media & entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The light field market is expected to dominate the media and entertainment vertical, with an increased focus on auto stereoscopy. Auto stereoscopy can display stereoscopic pictures on screens without the viewer wearing any 3D glasses. This technology works by utilizing motion parallax and wide viewing angles and provides viewers an illusion of 3D imaging. Presently, auto stereoscopy is used in AR and VR systems. AR technology is used to improve the perception of reality among viewers on screens or glasses. Similarly, VR technology also alters the real world with a simulated one on screens and glasses. The light field display development kit includes hardware, software, and support services, which enable businesses to create industry-leading mixed-reality products.

North America is expected to capture largest market size during the forecast period

Presently, the light field market in North America is the largest revenue contributor compared to other regions; organizations are extensively investing in light field and 3D imaging for technological advancements to fuel the market growth in North America. This region has been amenable toward adopting light field and 3D imaging in companies to enhance visualization and augmented customer experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Light Field Market4.2 Market, by Technology4.3 Light Field Market, by Vertical and Region4.4 Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Improving Visual Effects Technology in Movies and Games5.2.1.2 Customized Marketing5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Prototyping and Medical Imaging5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Software Corruption and Privacy Concerns5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Hd Viewing Experience5.2.3.2 Development of Artificial Intelligence Technologies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Expertise and Skilled Workforce5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Applications of Light Field Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Illumination Engineering6.3 Light Field Rendering6.4 Synthetic Aperture Photography6.5 3D Display6.6 Brain Imaging

7 Light Field Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Imaging Solutions7.2.1.1 Light Field Camera7.2.1.2 Function7.2.1.2.1 3D Modeling7.2.1.2.2 3D Scanning7.2.1.2.3 Layout and Animation7.2.1.2.4 3D Rendering7.2.1.2.5 Image Reconstruction7.2.2 Light Field Display7.2.2.1 Vr Glasses7.2.2.2 Light Field Projectors7.2.2.3 Light Field Screens7.3 Software

8 Light Field Market, by Vertical8.1 Introduction8.2 Media & Entertainment8.3 Healthcare8.4 Architecture8.5 Industrial8.6 Defense8.7 Others

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Share Analysis of Players, 202010.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant10.3.1 Star10.3.2 Emerging Leader10.3.3 Pervasive10.3.4 Participant10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends10.4.1 Product Launches10.4.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Avegant11.1.2 Fovi 3D11.1.3 Otoy11.1.4 Japan Display11.1.5 Raytrix11.1.6 Fathom Optics11.1.7 Nvidia11.1.8 Light Field Lab11.1.9 Holografika 11.1.10 Leia 11.1.11 Quidient11.2 Other Key Players11.2.1 Apple Inc.11.2.2 Sony Corporation11.2.3 Google LLC11.2.4 Toshiba 11.2.5 K - Lens Gmbh11.2.6 Creal11.2.7 Aye3D11.2.8 Mopic Labs11.2.9 Photonic Crystal Co. 11.2.10 Looking Glass Factory 11.2.11 Dimenco 11.2.12 Wooptix 11.2.13 Polight 11.2.14 Surface Optics Corporation

12 Adjacent & Related Market

13 Appendix

