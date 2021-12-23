Light Activated Therapies Global Market Forecasts 2021-2030, Featuring Advanz Pharma, Biofrontera, Biolitec Pharma, Luzitin And Theralase

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Activated Therapies Market: Focus on Photodynamic Therapies, Photoimmunotherapies and Photothermal Therapies - Distribution by Target Indications, Key Players and Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the World Health Organization, in a year, around 2 million to 3 million individuals suffer from various forms of skin cancers, across the globe. This type of cancer account for 33% of all the diagnosed tumors, globally. It is also worth highlighting that one in every five Americans is likely to develop some form of skin cancer in their lifetime. Although efforts are being made to develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of different types of skin cancer, there is still a pressing need for more specific and potent drugs/therapies to combat this complex clinical condition.

Amidst the current initiatives to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, light activated therapies (specifically photodynamic therapies, photoimmunotherapies and photothermal therapies) have emerged as a promising alternative, owing to their capability to eradicate diseased cells from the body with minimal side effects. Unlike chemotherapy or radiotherapy, light activated therapies only destroy cancerous cells without damaging the surrounding healthy tissues. Therefore, this novel therapeutic approach has various advantages over conventional treatments for cancer and various skin diseases, such as acne, actinic keratosis, microvesicles, warts and others.

Over time, several pharmaceutical companies have undertaken various initiatives to develop effective photodynamic therapies/photoimmunotherapies against multiple target indications.

At present, the pipeline features close to 130 candidates, and this value is anticipated to grow further in the foreseen future. Of these, more than 10 therapies, including ASP-1929 (Rakuten Medical), VISUDYNE (Novartis), Metvix (Galderma), PHOTOFRIN (ADVANZ PHARMA), Ameluz (Biofrontera) and LEVULAN KERASTICKT (Sun Pharma), have already been marketed.

Further, over 635 patents related to light activated therapies have been filed/granted in the past three years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in clinical trials of such therapy candidates. With multiple therapeutic leads in the mid to late stages of development (phase II and above), we are led to believe that the light activated therapies market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of light activated therapies, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.

