Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of JCS, STAY, GMII, HGV, HWCC, MFNC, NCBS, MRAC, PEBO, PFBI And PPD

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQGS:GMII ) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMII with Sonder Holdings.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) - Get Report Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HWCC to Omni Cable.

Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: MFNC) - Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NCBS) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MFNC and NCBS.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQGS:MRAC) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MRAC with Enjoy Technology.

People's Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS:PEBO) - Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc.(NasdaqGM:PFBI) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PEBO and PFBI.

PPD, Inc. (PPD) Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PPD to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $47.50 per share.

