Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of CNST, EQT, FFWM, TGRF, MDP, MMAC, QTS, SLCT, FBNC, USCR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NasdaqGS: CNST) - MorphoSys AG (NasdaqGS: MOR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNST to MOR for $34.00 in cash per share.

EQT Corporation (EQT) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQT with Alta Resources Development.

First Foundation Inc.(NasdaqGS: FFWM) - TGR Financial, Inc.(OTC: TGRF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 in cash for each MDP share owned.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQGS: MMAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QTS to the Blackstone Group Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SLCT) - First Bancorp(NasdaqGS: FBNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SLCT to FBNC.

U.S. Concrete, Inc.(NasdaqGS: USCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of USCR to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share.

