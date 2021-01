Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of CHNG, COHR, LITE, CPAH, MGLN, NAV, OBLN, OXFD And WTRE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CHNG to Optum for $25.75 per share.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COHR to LITE for $100.00 per share and 1.1851 LITE shares per share.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGLN to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share .

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OBLN with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OXFD to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

