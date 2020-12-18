Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of CBMG, CBLI, CLCT, EIGI, FBM, HDS, IPHI And PNM

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom.

If you are a CBLI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLCT to an investor group for $75.25 per share.

If you are a CLCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIGI to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share.

If you are a EIGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FBM to American Securities LLC for $19.25 per share.

If you are a FBM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HDS to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share.

If you are a HDS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

