Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of CATM, FFG, MDCA, RP, PS, SMTX, SPWH And TCP

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

If you are a CATM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of FFG to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDCA with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing.

RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PS to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share.

SMTC Corporation (SMTX) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMTX to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: SPWH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPWH to affiliates of the Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share.

TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCP to TRP for 0.70 TRP common shares per unit.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

