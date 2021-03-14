Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ATH, APO, WIFI, BMTC, WSFS, ENBL, ET, HGV, MIK, TLND, SVBI, And SHBI

NEW YORK, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATH to APO for 1.149 APO shares.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WIFI to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report - WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) - Get Report - Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ENBL to ET for 0.8595 ET units per ENBL unit.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HGV to Diamond Resorts International, Inc.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MIK to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $22.00 per share.

Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLND to Thoma Bravo for $66.00 per share.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) - Get Report - Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SHBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SVBI to SHBI for 0.6207 SHBI shares per SVBI share.

