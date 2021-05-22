Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ARPO, ALTA, GBCI, CORE, PFGC, DSSI, INSW, DISCA, FTIV, FI, ONDS, And GRA

NEW YORK, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqCM:ARPO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ARPO with Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM:ALTA) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:GBCI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS:CORE) - Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CORE with PFGC.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (DSSI) - Get Report - International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Discover, Inc. (NasdaqGS:DISCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DISCA with AT&T Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: FTIV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FTIV and Perella Weinberg Partners.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: ONDS )

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ONDS with American Robotics Inc.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

If you are investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-arpo-alta-gbci-core-pfgc-dssi-insw-disca-ftiv-fi-onds-and-gra-301297220.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm