Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of ARA, BBIO, EIDX, CIT, EMIS, FCNCA, FCNCB, EV, MS, NAV, STND, And WTRE

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) - Get Report - Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BBIO for approximately $73.26 per share.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) - Get Report - First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA, FCNCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens for 0.0620 FCNCA shares per share.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) - Get Report - Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley.

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (Other OTC: EMIS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMIS to Novo Nordisk for $7.82 per share.

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share .

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

