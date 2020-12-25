Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of AJRD, CATM, EXPC, GNBF, LNKB, NEOS, AYTU, QEP, FANG, RP, RNET, And VSAT

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AJRD to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share.

If you are an AJRD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

If you are a CATM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the EXPC with BLADE Urban Air Mobility.

If you are a EXPC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) - LINKBANCORP, Inc. (Other OTC: LNKB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of GNBF with LNKB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) - Get Report - Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NEOS with AYTU.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) - Get Report - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QEP to FANG for 0.05 FANG shares per QEP share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RealPage, Inc. (Nasdaq: RP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RP to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share.

If you are a RP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

RigNet, Inc. (RNET) - Get Report - Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RNET to VSAT for 0.1845 VSAT common shares per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Phone: 516-493-9780 Facsimile: 516-280-7376 Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-ajrd-catm-expc-gnbf-lnkb-neos-aytu-qep-fang-rp-rnet-and-vsat-301198474.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm