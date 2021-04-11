Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of AEGN, COHR, KSHB, GNLN, KSU, CP, LEAF, MLND, MSGN, MSGE, And TPCO

NEW YORK, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COHR to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock per COHR share.



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KSHB and GNLN.



Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.



Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share.



Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MLND and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.



MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) - Get Report - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MSGN and MSGE.



Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.



