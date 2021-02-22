Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation Of AEGN, CEI, EGOV, PTVCA, PTVCB, SYNC And TPCO

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI and Viking Energy Group, Inc.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGOV to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share.

Protective Insurance Corporation(NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNC to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 per share.

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get Report

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

