LifeX Labs, Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse Join Forces In Support Of Key Programs

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeX Labs and Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG) are working together to provide six key initiatives to support the life sciences community. These initiatives include a Life Sciences Accelerator program, a Speaker Series, Networking Events, Workshop Events, Office Hours, and a Founders Forum.

The Life Sciences Accelerator is a 13-week intensive program that includes mentoring and educational components and culminates in a judged pitch event. The program is designed to "accelerate" a company's growth. Eight to 10 companies are selected to participate in the application-only program. Substantial prizes are awarded to the winner, along with prizes to the runner-up and an honorable mention. The next cohort begins September 14, 2021. Applications are available online at lifex-labs.com, deadline to apply August 15, 2021.

The quarterly Speaker Series will highlight local and national talent addressing hot topics in business, life sciences, and the start-up community. The next event is scheduled for July 14, 2021, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. EST. The virtual panel will feature three Pittsburgh-area entrepreneurs: Craig Markovitz, Co-Founder, Blue Belt Technologies; Salim Rayes, Co-Founder, CEO and President, Moonstone Nutrition; and Adam Nelson, CEO and President, Hability. They will discuss "The Start-Up Journey," including challenges they faced and insights they've gained.

Networking Events are in-person, after-hours gatherings to promote connection and community. The next event is September 14, 2021, from 5 - 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served along with beer and wine. The event will be held at the LifeX-PLSG offices on the South Side. Parking is available in the South Side Works garages.

Workshop Events will be held bi-monthly and will focus on hands-on learning. Office Hours are monthly one-on-one coaching sessions with industry experts. The Founders Forum is an invitation-only event for CEOs and founders. Next dates for these programs are being finalized.

"We are excited to build on our combined strengths to provide programs, expertise, and venues to help build our vibrant and growing life sciences community," said Gerald Vardzel Jr., President & CEO of LifeX.

Programs will be held virtually, in-person, or utilizing a hybrid format to provide the most effective platform and reach as many people as possible in the life sciences community.

"We are delighted that by working together we can help a greater number of young life sciences companies and support the region's early-stage ecosystem. Our collaboration will not only provide benefits in the short-term, but in the long-term by supporting job creation and retention in the region," said Diana Cugliari, President & CEO, PLSG.

For more information on any of the programs, contact: Max Fedor, Director of LifeX Labs, at mfedor@lifex-labs.com, or visit lifex-labs.com or PLSG.com

LifeX is a capital growth company that de-risks early-stage life sciences companies in terms of time, resources, and investment. We focus on the strategic pillars of commercialization, capital, infrastructure, and resources to create alignment and achieve the highest probability of success for every company in our portfolio. Our success is simply defined by the success of our portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.lifex-labs.com.

The Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG) is a comprehensive life sciences economic development organization. We are dedicated to advancing life sciences in western Pennsylvania by building on the region's strengths in research, clinical care, and life sciences entrepreneurship. We serve our community by providing knowledge, connection, and capital to help companies grow, create jobs, and improve the health of all humanity. For more information, please visit www.plsg.com.

SOURCE Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse