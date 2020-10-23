LifeWay Hosts First-Ever Digital Conference With Partner JUNO

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWay, one of the largest Christian resource organizations in the world, successfully hosted the 2020 REACH Conference on October 13th and 14th featuring an entirely digital experience.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWay, one of the largest Christian resource organizations in the world, successfully hosted the 2020 REACH Conference on October 13th and 14th featuring an entirely digital experience. This first-ever experience, hosted via JUNO, a live and on-demand conference platform, included access to over 100 hours of video content featuring 75 speakers with immersive breakout sessions.

The conference format and platform made it possible for experiences that are typically only possible with in-person events feel seamless and engaging. The over 800 attendees enjoyed what felt like an 'everyday experience' by coming together to praise and worship, listen and respond to sermons as well as network and connect with one another in between sessions.

"I am so pleased with how everything went and am tremendously proud of the experience delivered to our customers ," said Melita Thomas from LifeWay Kids. "JUNO exceeded all our expectations and were the best partners."

LifeWay offered breakout sessions around different topics after main sessions that allowed attendees to specifically access the content and speakers they valued most.

LifeWay attendees were able to attend sponsor and exhibitor booths on the JUNO platform where they had the ability to learn more, comment, and schedule time to learn more. "The reps we worked directly with at LifeWay had already said that this is leaps and bounds more than they were expecting ," said Melita Thomas. LifeWay is already in the works of planning and using JUNO for conferences aimed at serving their youth, ministry and church audiences.

LifeWay is an online Christian Resource that was founded in 1891, reaching across the United States and around the world through millions of Christian products used in more than 160 countries. To learn more about LifeWay, go to lifeway.com .

JUNO creates a one-of-a-kind virtual experience featuring main stage presentations, breakout sessions, networking capabilities, sponsor and exhibitor booths as well as ongoing access to content 365 days a year. To learn more about JUNO, visit junolive.co .

