Lifestyle Organization Brand, Erin Condren, Donates Over $474,000 To Non-Profits In Product And Monetary Donations As Part Of 2020 Giveback Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of December's month of giving, leading lifestyle organization brand, EC Design, parent company of Erin Condren, announced "giveback" totals for 2020 reaching almost half of a million dollars in...

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of December's month of giving, leading lifestyle organization brand, EC Design, parent company of Erin Condren, announced "giveback" totals for 2020 reaching almost half of a million dollars in monetary and product donations. The brand donated $225,000 in financial contributions and over $250,000 in product donations to a variety of non-profits dedicated to social justice, education, first responders, cancer research, and many more.

"This year has been a challenging one for so many. Along with the challenges presented by 2020, have also come opportunities to step up and make a difference. As a brand, it became extremely clear that it was our responsibility to give back wherever and whenever we could, in ways both large and small," said Tonia Misvaer, Erin Condren CEO. "These giveback and social justice initiatives are core to what the Erin Condren brand stands for and are an important part of our continued growth, not only in 2020, but in years to come."

Giveback Initiatives and Organizations Include:

First Responders Children's Foundation:The brand has donated 100% of the profit from the sale of special edition face masks to the First Responders Children's Foundation, totaling $105,000. The organization is dedicated to continuing its support of first responders and their families.

Black Artists Collaboration Initiative:Erin Condren has partnered with 10 Black artists to date in an ongoing effort to amplify their voices and showcase their inspiring art across products in support of diversity, equity, and social justice. 100% of the profit is split between the artists and social justice charities of their choice, including: National Black Child Development Institute, Color of Change, Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Equal Justice Initiative, and more. So far, current donations for this initiative total approximately $48,000.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF):Erin Condren continued their annual partnership with the BCRF to donate 50% of the purchase price from each item in the BCRF collection totaling over $26,000 to support in funding the critical research needed to save lives and end breast cancer.

UNCF Donation: In continuation of Erin Condren's diversity and inclusivity initiatives, the brand donated $25,000 to the UNCF in support of the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization.

DonorsChoose Initiative:Supporting education initiatives continues to be of leading importance to Erin Condren. In 2020 the brand donated $17,000 to classrooms in 17 states assisting more than 3,700 students. $1 from the sale of every Teacher Lesson Planner in June was donated to these schools located in low-income / high economic need locations and a majority were Title 1 schools.

Additional non-profits include Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, among others.

To learn more about Erin Condren's giveback initiatives, visit erincondren.com/ec-gives-back.

About Erin CondrenErin Condren was founded in 2005 and is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between. The brand's best sellers are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including QVC, Amazon, Target and more.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-organization-brand-erin-condren-donates-over-474-000-to-non-profits-in-product-and-monetary-donations-as-part-of-2020-giveback-initiatives-301195314.html

SOURCE Erin Condren