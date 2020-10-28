Lifestyle Brand SoHoodie Partners With The National Football League; Launches Ad Campaign

NEW YORK , Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoHoodie, the innovator of a patented stand-alone hood, proudly announces its partnership with the NFL as a licensee to create and offer fans officially licensed SoHoodie products for all 32 teams effective...

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoHoodie, the innovator of a patented stand-alone hood, proudly announces its partnership with the NFL as a licensee to create and offer fans officially licensed SoHoodie products for all 32 teams effective immediately.

Lifestyle Brand Partners with the NFL

SoHoodie was created to provide consumers with an accessory that would get them into "game day mode" whether as an athlete or on the sideline as a fan. SoHoodie maintains licenses for most major colleges, and the addition of the NFL license allows fans to enjoy a SoHoodie while representing their favorite team. In addition to the license collections, SoHoodie allows customization of logos to cater to its wide range of youth sports teams and other organizations.

"We are excited to partner with the NFL to offer athletes and fans an opportunity to get closer to their favorite teams than ever before. The SoHoodie/NFL line allows you to feel what it's like to lock in, show up and show out as if you were on the field with your team," says Sennai Atsbeha Chief Marketing Officer for SoHoodie.

Monday, October 26 th SoHoodie launched its ad campaign inspiring young athletes to lock in and focus on the task at hand while blocking out all the distractions. To bring this story to life, SoHoodie partnered with NFL superstar Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, youth football sensation Rudolph Blaze (@blaze_813) and former NFL superstar Michael Vick.

To purchase this collection and learn more, visit www.sohoodie.com or contact Matthew Fine at 917-582-7472 or matt@sohoodie.com.

About SoHoodie

SoHoodie was created to provide athletes & fans an alternative to bulky or unfitted hoodies with the portability to take it on the go. Our patented one of a kind hoods offer the ability to take workouts, warm-ups and every other athletic activity to the next level. Check out our professionally licensed hoods or create your own. Company investors include 6x Pro Bowler & Superbowl Champion LeSeann McCoy, 3x Pro Bowler and former NFL Superstar Mike Vick and Sports Media Outlet Overtime.

