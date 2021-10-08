Lifestyle And Apparel Brand, RSVLTS, Receives Coveted The Pop Insider Holiday Gift Guide Recognition For Its Star Wars "Trilogy" And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Cowabunga Covers" Kunuflex™ Shirts

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS , creators of high-quality licensed and unlicensed apparel since 2012, are thrilled to announce its inclusion within the The Pop Insider 2021 Holiday Gift Guide for two of its marquee KUNUFLEX™ button-down shirts: Star Wars "Trilogy" and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Cowabunga Covers."

Selected from thousands of fandom-based gifts, both RSVLTS shirts fall within the publication's apparel category and are awarded for Best Geeky Gift(" Trilogy ") and in general Best Gifts (" Cowabunga Covers "), respectively. The Pop Insider 2021 Holiday Gift Guide, which went live online and via social media on October 7, showcases editorial picks for the top holiday gift items of the year across multiple categories, which will also be available in a print format distributed at this weekend's renowned Comic-Con in downtown New York City.

"All of RSVLTS products are absolutely amazing — and the perfect way for fans to flaunt their fandom on a daily basis," said Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief, The Pop Insider. "They give the fans what they want: fun apparel featuring their favorite fandoms in a unique way. We're so excited to include the Star Wars "The Trilogy" and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles "Cowabunga Covers" in our holiday gift guide this year. We guarantee whoever unwraps these this holiday season will love them — from the sewers of New York City to a galaxy far, far away."

Both selected shirts are made from patented RSVLTS Kunuflex™ material, which are incredibly stretchy, comfortable and fashionable - and feature officially licensed designs that truly represent nostalgia to the fullest degree. "Cowabunga Covers" is a throwback to the most iconic and vintage bedsheets of all-time based on the animated ninja turtle legends, and "Trilogy" is inspired by the original movie posters, key scenes, stories and characters that started it all for the celebrated space franchise.

"We've been fans of Pop Insider for years and are both thrilled and humbled for this recognition by one of the leading pop culture sites across the industry," said Stephen Gebhardt, co-founder of RSVLTS. "We work hard at making products and designs for all kinds of fandoms out there, items that can instantly start a conversation, so we truly appreciate forums and platforms such as Pop Insider that push the limits to also spread that same cheer."

The two "best of" items and more from each franchise - as well as other film, TV and pop culture fandoms across the universe - are all currently available online at www.rsvlts.com and via iphone/android app throughout the holidays and beyond.

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade Americana, nostalgia, and a dedication to those with a bold, fun spirit. What makes us different is our approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear and original designs in a unique style that captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-cotton blend, our shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look. Proud makers of "The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ and ButterSoft™ lines, including the newest Breakfast Balls™ golf collection.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-and-apparel-brand-rsvlts-receives-coveted-the-pop-insider-holiday-gift-guide-recognition-for-its-star-wars-trilogy-and-teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-cowabunga-covers-kunuflex-shirts-301395992.html

SOURCE RSVLTS