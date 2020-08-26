LifeStraw Debuts LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel, Its First Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Filter, Available Today

BALTIMORE, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw ® , a globally-recognized water industry leader and developer of innovative water filtration solutions, today introduced the LifeStraw ® Go Stainless Steel, its first double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle with filter, expanding its successful line of personal water filtration for travel and outdoor family adventures. Available today on www.lifestraw.com , the leak-proof bottle: maintains cool temperatures for up to 24 hours; filters bacteria, parasites, microplastics and some chemicals; is easy to use and clean; eliminates the need to buy single use plastic bottled water; improves taste and holds 24 oz. It is available in blue, white, black, and gray, is BPA free and features a silicon flip-top mouthpiece and carabiner with an MSRP of $59.95.

"We are offering this new stainless steel bottle as another option for customers that removes plastic from the environment while offering advanced cooling and filtration," said Tara Lundy, head of brand for LifeStraw. "The LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel is a next step in furthering our goals for impact on both people and planet. It comes in sustainable Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified cardboard and molded pulp packaging. Most importantly, the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel contributes to our Give Back program: for every product purchased, a child in need receives access to safe water for a year."

Ideal for everyday use, international travel, and emergencies, the LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Filter has advanced two-stage water filtration that meets USA EPA and NSF standards to remove 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites and microplastics, and reduces chlorine. The long-lasting membrane filter lasts up to 1,000 gallons and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons before needing to be replaced.

"Since this bottle can be filled from any natural water source or faucet where the water source cannot be trusted, it is a great road trip companion, providing a safe water solution for anywhere you go, avoiding the need to buy bottled water even when you're uncertain of the source water quality," continued Lundy.

