Lifestory Research Reports: Energy Saving Products Driven By Brand Trust

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy savings now ranks among the most important features people consider when shopping for a new home, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Energy Saving Products Study released today.

The America's Most Trusted ® Study is a large-scale survey of consumers in the United States that seeks to identify the brands that people trust the most within their respective industries. The foundational study began with examining home builder brands in 2011 and has evolved into investigating more than 40 classes of home products. Today, the America's Most Trusted® Study is the leading source of brand insights for builders, product manufacturers, and service providers seeking to understand people who are actively shopping for a product.

The annual America's Most Trusted ® award is a distinction based on how consumers evaluate a brand's trustworthiness. In recognition of the importance of energy-saving home products, 8 unique product studies were performed examining the product categories: HVAC Systems, Ceiling Fans, Home Insulation, Residential Windows, Smart Thermostats, Solar Panel Systems, Water Heaters, and Laundry Appliances.

Highlights of Product Brand Awards:

America's Most Trusted ® Heating and Air Conditioner System Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioner (HVAC) System brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Trane. Trane received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (117.3) and earned the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® HVAC Study. The study's brands included Trane, Carrier, Heil, Whirlpool, Rheem, Lennox, American Standard, Ruud, York, Bryant, Amana, and Goodman. The 2021 ranking is based on 6,453 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new HVAC system. By winning the #1 trust rating, Trane now has the distinction of being recognized as America's Most Trusted® HVAC brand for seven consecutive years 2015-2021. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Ceiling Fan brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Hunter. Hunter received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (125.3) and received the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Study. The study's brands included Hunter, Bigass, Casablanca, Hampton Bay, Craftmade, Harbor Breeze, and Emerson. The 2021 ranking is based on 5,040 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new Ceiling Fan. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ® Home Insulation Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Home Insulation brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Owens Corning. Owens Corning received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (124.4) and received the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Home Insulation Study. The study's brands included Owens Corning, Honeywell, Dow, Celotex, Rockwool, US Gypsum, Certain Teed, and BASF and Johns Manville. The 2021 ranking is based on 4,836 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for insulation for their home. This is the second consecutive year in which Owens Corning generated the #1 trust rating and recognition as America's Most Trusted® Insulation brand. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ® Residential Window Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Residential Window brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Andersen. Andersen received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (116.2) and captured the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Residential Window Study. The study's brands included Andersen, Pella, Weather Shield, American Craftsman, JELD-WEN, Champion, Milgard, and Marvin. The 2021 ranking is based on 4,334 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for windows for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ®Smart Thermostat Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Google Nest Learning Thermostat received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (120.1) and the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Smart Thermostat Study. The study's most trusted brands included Google Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell, Trane, GLAS, Emerson Sensi, Lux, Carrier, Lennox, and Ecobee. The 2021 ranking is based on 5,489 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new smart thermostat. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ® Solar Panel System Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Solar Panel System brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Panasonic. Panasonic received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (106.1) and secured the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Solar Panel System Study. The study brands included Panasonic, Tesla, LG, SunPower, SolarEdge, Silfab, Trina Solar, Hyundai, Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar, Enphase, Q CELLS, and Solaria. The 2021 ranking is based on 9,888 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new solar panel system for their home. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ® Water Heater Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Water Heater brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Bosch. Bosch received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (120.0) and earned the #1 ranking in the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Water Heater Study. The study brands included Bosch, AO Smith, Rheem, Bradford White, Whirlpool, Ruud, GE, Kenmore, and Rinnai. The 2021 ranking is based on 5,049 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new Water Heater. Study details here.

America's Most Trusted ® Laundry Appliance Brand

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted ® Laundry Appliance brand earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Whirlpool. Whirlpool generated the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.0 and the #1 ranking among people who were actively shopping for a laundry appliance. The study brands included Whirlpool, Maytag, LG, Samsung, Kenmore, GE, Electrolux, Frigidaire, and Amana. The 2021 ranking is based on the opinions of 7,354 people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new washer or dryer laundry appliance. Study details here.

Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com for detailed trust scores, ratings and ranking from the 2021 study.

About the America's Most Trusted ® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The trust score is calculated based on how thousands of people judge the merits of more than 500 brands and product segments. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

