LifeStance To Participate In The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) , one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted virtually.

Details of the presentation are as follows:Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and Pablo Pantaleoni, Chief Digital OfficerDate: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time)Moderated by: Lisa Gill

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website ( https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance HealthFounded in 2017, LifeStance Health (LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs 4,375 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and approximately 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

Investor Contact:Monica ProkockiVP of Investor Relationsinvestor.relations@lifestance.comMedia Contact:Brooke MatthewsDirector of Public Relationsmedia@lifestance.com