LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance Health" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. In the offering, the Company sold 32,800,000 shares and selling stockholders sold 7,200,000 shares. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholders at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. LifeStance Health's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LFST."

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as lead book-runners for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair acted as joint book-runners for the offering and Capital One Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

About LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. The company delivers personalized, data-driven and comprehensive care to help patients stay healthy and employs over 3,300 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists. LifeStance Health currently operates across 27 states and over 370 centers.

