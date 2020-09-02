Lifequest Subsidiary Biopipe Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With India's Largest Service Company, BVG India Limited To Market Biopipe's Wastewater Treatment Solutions To Government & Corporate Sectors

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) subsidiary Biopipe Global, which developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BVG Clean Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of India's largest integrated services company, BVG India Group . BVG and Biopipe will team up to pursue wastewater projects in both government and private sectors with particular focus on the government sector. The government of India has budgeted approximately U.S. $6.1 billion to meet sustainable development goal (SDG) targets for water and sanitation.

Dr. Dattatray Gaikwad, Director of BVG Clean Energy Ltd, said, "We have been working with Biopipe to develop a framework for pursuing government tenders through a special purpose vehicle. We have a long history of working with Central and State governments and we see a tremendous opportunity for the Biopipe system. We are in the process of finalizing a 500m 3/day (132,000 gallons per day) plant, which will serve as the capstone project."

Tanmay Pawale, COO of Biopipe, commented, "We are extremely honoured to have the opportunity to work with an esteemed organization like BVG. We will be able to leverage their nationwide footprint and long experience in working with government tenders, to create opportunities for Biopipe. Dr. Dattatray and I have developed an excellent working relationship and we are looking forward to a very fruitful partnership."

About BVG India Group

Inspired by thoughts of great thinker Swami Vivekananda, Mr. HR Gaikwad, the Chairman and Managing Director, has made BVG into India's largest integrated services company. It is engaged in facility management project and services, emergency response services, renewable energy and lighting. The company currently has 75,000+ employees, serving 850+ customers in 70 cities across 22 states in India.

http://bvgindia.com/

Contact: Siddharth NimbalkarEmail: siddharthnimbalkar@bvgindia.comPhone #: +91 90 49 768 766

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

www.lifequestcorp.com Contact: info@lifequestcorp.com +1-646-201-5242

www.biopipe.co Tanmay Pawale: Tanmay@biopipe.co

