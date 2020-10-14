Lifequest Subsidiary Biopipe Global Establishes Joint Venture In The Philippines And Receives First Purchase Order For A 9,000 Gallons (35m3) Per Day Plant

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP ( LQWC ) subsidiary Biopipe Global Corp., which developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has formally established BPipe Corporation, a joint venture company in the Republic of the Philippines. Simultaneously, we have received a purchase order for a 35m3/day plant which will serve as a reference plant, and we expect to ship the plant in the current quarter. Additionally, the global partnership of Biopipe Global Corporation with Abrimix (Pty) Ltd., a leader in highly efficient, and cost-effective treatment of industrial water, will also enable BPipe to pursue the industrial wastewater treatment market in the Philippines.

According to a World Bank Research Document on Philippines Sanitation Sourcebook and Decision Aid, in the Philippines only about 10% of the wastewater is treated and generates 4,200,000m3of sludge per annum. Only 5% of the total 105.5 million population is connected to a sewage system based on a report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ("DENR"). Mr. Freddie Canta, President of BPipe Corporation, stated, "Biopipe, with its simple on-site, no-sludge, odor free, small area footprint and scalable system will help address the challenges of sewage treatment in the Philippines. We are looking forward to partnering with the Philippine government and the private sector in their efforts of providing better sanitation to Filipinos and promoting circular economy through water reuse. The market feedback is very encouraging as we already have several requests for proposals from companies in different sectors totaling 5,884m3/day."

"The Philippines sanitation sector is at a crucial turning point," according to Biopipe Global Corp. Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Nina F. Aquino, "due to new DENR discharge regulations and growing public pressure to clean up Manila Bay from toxic fecal coliform. Initially, we plan to market to our solutions to hotels, shopping malls, mixed-use residential and office complexes, schools and hospitals. As part of our greater global initiative, we will continue to promote the worldwide 100% reuse of treated wastewater to alleviate over pumping of groundwater and pollution of fresh water supplies. In association with WaterPhilippines and the Philippine Water Works Association Inc ., Biopipe is hosting a webinar titled, 'Waste to Resource: Wastewater Treatment and Reuse for Business Profitability,' on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm (GMT +8) where leaders from various parts of the water and sanitation sector will speak on best practices to achieve economic means to wastewater reuse & recycling."

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Contact: info@biopipe.co

Philippines Contact

Name: Mr. Freddie Canta

Email: freddie@biopipe.co

Investor Relations

TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.

MJ Clyburn

+1-917-327-6847

clyburn@tradigitalir.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect" "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.