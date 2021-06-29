LifeProof Introduces New Sustainable Case For MagSafe IPhones

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the latest magnetic LifeProof case — NËXT with MagSafe. NËXT with MagSafe offers all the LifeProof case protection plus compatibility with MagSafe for iPhone.

NËXT with MagSafe is an ultra-thin clear case made from 50 percent recycled plastic and still withstands two-meter drops.

"Apple continues to innovate each device to increase usability," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "LifeProof takes your Apple device to the next level and ensures usability is enhanced through protection and new MagSafe compatibility."

NËXT with MagSafe is LifeProof's only clear-backed case that offers full MagSafe capabilities. This slim two-piece case survives drops from two meters and has port covers to block iPhone from dirt, snow and debris. NËXT with MagSafe is made with 50 percent recycled plastic.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makingwaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

NËXT with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini are available now, NEXT with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max is coming soon on lifeproof.com .

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

