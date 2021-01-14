LifeProof Announces New Cases For Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance work and play with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G devices and protection from LifeProof. Wrap your new Samsung device in a 5G-compatible LifeProof case crafted for your environment with our environment in mind.

LifeProof WĀKE and NËXT for Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are available now at lifeproof.com.

"The newest lineup of Galaxy smartphones from Samsung keep us connected to what matters most," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "We've worked diligently to develop cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with sustainable materials, crafted with the environment and your phone in mind."

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This sustainable case is made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic and doesn't compromise on protection. WĀKE upholds the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection while maintaining a sleek profile. WĀKE features a subtle wave pattern and is available in three colors for Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off the beautiful finishes of your new Samsung phone. Keep it classy with a black bumper or add a pop of color with "Napa Purple" accents. Made with over 50 percent recycled materials, NËXT is a choice you can feel good about on every level.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makingwaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE is available now at $39.99 MSRP and NËXT at $79.99 MSRP for Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on lifeproof.com .

