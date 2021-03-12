LifeNet Health LifeSciences Highlights Innovative Human Cell- And Tissue-based Research Solutions At 2021 Society Of Toxicology ToxExpo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health LifeSciences will showcase its portfolio of innovative human cell- and tissue-based research solutions — including the new, all-human Tri-Culture model, thyrocytes for use in 3D models and genotyped human hepatocytes — at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) virtual annual meeting and ToxExpo at booth #1322. LifeSciences provides researchers human-relevant research solutions to optimize outcomes and speed the drug discovery process.

"Our unique innovations are designed to accelerate drug discovery, validation, and safety testing by bringing new levels of precision and consistency to in vitro biology," said Louis Dias, Vice President and General Manager of LifeNet Health LifeSciences. "The combination of our processes and unrivaled capabilities means we can offer scientists the right cells, models, and biospecimens to deliver breakthrough results."

Advanced SolutionsLifeNet Health LifeSciences is preparing to launch its new all-human hepatic Tri-Culture model, an in vitro assay system capable of maintaining hepatocyte viability, functionality and metabolic capacity for more than two weeks. Show participants can learn more about this system including opportunities to partner in early testing.

LifeNet Health LifeSciences is also featuring its expanding portfolio of human primary cells, including newly added thyrocytes. Its scientists are among the first to isolate, cryopreserve, characterize, and evaluate primary human thyrocytes' potential to serve as a reliable in vitro human model to investigate thyroid toxicity caused by thyroid disrupting chemicals.

SOT attendees will be able to learn about LifeNet Health LifeSciences comprehensive hepatocyte characterization. More than 60 hepatocyte lots have been genotyped for pharmacologically relevant phase I and II drug metabolizing enzymes. Genotyping data is provided as part of a detailed certificate of analysis (CoA) and includes the sequencing call, reference allele, and allele frequency of 112 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and is customized to the donor's ethnicity.

LifeNet Health LifeSciences will also highlight its portfolio of biospecimens for research, representing more than 50 tissue types recovered under 200 custom protocols. This unique capability offers scientists access to both healthy and diseased tissues from precise patient populations.

Engaging EventsIn addition to its virtual booth presence, LifeNet Health LifeSciences' subject-matter experts will participate in three activities during the meeting:

Principal Scientist Ed LeCluyse , PhD, will co-chair a CE course titled "Applications of In Vitro and In Silico New Approach Methodologies for Predictive and Mechanistic Thyroid Toxicity" at 11 a.m. EST , March 12 .

, PhD, will co-chair a CE course titled "Applications of and New Approach Methodologies for Predictive and Mechanistic Thyroid Toxicity" at , . Scientist Eda Rogers , PhD, will present a poster titled "Cryopreserved Primary Human Thyrocytes for Screening of Thyroid Disruptive Chemicals" at 11:15 a.m. EST , March 24 .

, PhD, will present a poster titled "Cryopreserved Primary Human Thyrocytes for Screening of Thyroid Disruptive Chemicals" at , . Several LifeNet Health scientists — including Drs. LeCluyse and Rogers — will participate in one-on-one "Meet the Experts" sessions throughout the meeting.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the scientific community during SOT and are proud to have our esteemed scientists leading conversations that speak directly to LifeNet Health LifeSciences' mission of accelerating discovery," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health President and CEO. "These activities provide an opportunity to share how our extraordinary experts are ready to help solve the most pressing challenges in biomedical research."

LifeNet Health LifeSciences meets the demand for human cells for scientific research, drug discovery and safety testing by offering a full portfolio of primary liver cells, including hepatocytes, stellate cells, Kupffer cells, and liver-endothelial cells from normal and diseased tissue. Companion snap-frozen and formalin fixed paraffin embedded liver tissue samples are also available for nucleic acid and protein isolation or histological studies. Cells and tissue samples are accompanied by a comprehensive CoA containing pertinent donor medical and social history and histopathological scoring of source tissue by a board-certified pathologist with H&E and trichrome stained images.

Visit LNHLifeSciences.org/SOT2021 for more information on LifeNet Health LifeSciences' activities at SOT.

About LifeNet Health LifeSciencesLifeNet Health LifeSciences is an innovative leader, trusted collaborator, and reliable solutions provider — committed to advancing science, accelerating discovery, and optimizing outcomes. Leading the way in human in vitro biology, LifeSciences' game-changing innovations, currently under development, include models for the metabolic disease and oncology therapeutic areas and their related tools. For more information, go to www.LNHLifeSciences.org.

