LifeNet Health Celebrates Washington Organ And Tissue Donors During National Donate Life Month

RENTON, Wash., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare side effect from antibiotics left teenage athlete Ryann Raffelson sidelined with severe damage to the cartilage in her knees, and few treatments available to fix it. But through the gift of tissue donation, doctors were able to perform surgery on Raffelson to transplant cartilage provided by a tissue donor. Raffelson is now recovered, back to playing sports full-time, and grateful for the gift she received.

Raffelson is one of the countless tissue recipients marking National Donate Life Month this April with restored life and hope thanks to the gifts they've received. Donate Life Month is held annually to share awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to honor the selfless donors who chose to give.

"When I found out that I was going to get the donation from LifeNet Health, I was excited because I was going to be able to get back to my sports," Ryann Raffelson said. "I'm very thankful that I was able to get this [donation]."

Today, more than 108,000 Americans are waiting for transplants that could save or restore their lives. Registering as a donor takes only minutes, but has the potential to make a lifelong - or live-saving - impact on countless others. One donor can save nine lives through organ donation and restore the health of more than 150 through tissue donation. LifeNet Health is encouraging everyone to register as a donor this April and to also share the decision with loved ones.

"Donate Life Month is about reflecting each day in April on the tremendous gift that donors and their families have provided not only to recipients, but to us all," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health president and CEO. "We all have the power to provide hope to someone in need, whether by registering as a donor or by simply spreading the word about the importance of this gift. This April, we hope you are able to take these small steps to give tremendous hope."

LifeNet Health is the only full-service tissue bank in the Pacific Northwest that recovers, prepares and distributes tissue for transplantation, medical research and education. Its staff of nearly 100 in this region works alongside more than 400 donor referral partners throughout the region.

For more information about tissue, organ and cornea donation and to register as a donor, go to RegisterMe.org. You can also sign up to be a donor the next time you go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

About LifeNet HealthLifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifenet-health-celebrates-washington-organ-and-tissue-donors-during-national-donate-life-month-301264422.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health