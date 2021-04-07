LifeNet Health Celebrates Florida Organ And Tissue Donors During National Donate Life Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At just 15 years old, Tyler Spann already topped six feet tall, bringing exceptional talents to the world of sports including football, basketball and track. Tyler was a bright teenager, a beam of light in the lives of all who met him. During his family's 2018 summer vacation in Florida, Tyler was playing football on the beach when a riptide pulled him from shore. Tragically, he drowned before he could escape the strong current.

As Tyler's family faced the worst moment of their lives, they made the selfless decision to help heal others by choosing to donate Tyler's tissue. His parents knew that it was something their son would not hesitate to do, and his gifts continue to have an impact even after his passing.

Countless recipients are marking National Donate Life Month this April with restored life and hope thanks to the gifts they've received from donors like Tyler. Donate Life Month is held annually to share awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to honor the selfless donors who chose to give.

"Tyler would have wanted to be a donor and help someone," said Angie Spann, Tyler's mother. "I am so proud of him."

Today, more than 108,000 Americans are waiting for transplants that could save or restore their lives. Registering as a donor takes only minutes but has the potential to make a lifelong - or live-saving - impact on countless others. One donor can save nine lives through organ donation and restore the health of more than 150 through tissue donation. LifeNet Health is encouraging everyone to register as a donor this April and to also share the decision with loved ones.

"Donate Life Month is about reflecting each day in April on the tremendous gift that donors and their families have provided not only to recipients, but to us all," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health president and CEO. "We all have the power to provide hope to someone in need, whether by registering as a donor or by simply spreading the word about the importance of this gift. This April, we hope you are able to take these small steps to give tremendous hope."

LifeNet Health is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions, from organ procurement to new innovations to bio-implant technologies and cellular therapies - a leader in the field of regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals that allow the healing process.

For more information about tissue, organ and cornea donation and to register as a donor, go to RegisterMe.org. You can also sign up to be a donor the next time you go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

About LifeNet HealthLifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifenet-health-celebrates-florida-organ-and-tissue-donors-during-national-donate-life-month-301264423.html

SOURCE LifeNet Health