LifeMD, Inc. Partners With Particle Health To Provide Comprehensive Health Records Offering A More Personalized Approach To Medical Care

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced a partnership with Particle Health, a state-of-the-art, digital health company with a HIPAA-compliant technology platform that converts electronic medical records (EMR) data into a user-friendly FHIR format. With Particle Health's platform, and patient consent, licensed medical providers on the upcoming LifeMD platform gain instant access to comprehensive patient health records from a database covering over 90% of the US population, therefore enabling best-in-class, personalized care through a deeper understanding of their patients' medical histories.

"Particle Health has re-envisioned access to medical records by integrating their technology platform into our system. Thanks to the vital medical data delivered by Particle Health's secure technology platform, LifeMD will launch with the capability to provide comprehensive personalized medical care without all the noise and complication associated with traditional healthcare data on legacy systems," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD.

Troy Bannister, CEO and Chairman of Particle Health added, "We have been working to establish a unique set of data partners to further our mission of providing diverse and actionable data to catalyze change in our healthcare system. With an evolutionary approach to healthcare delivery and leading position as a telehealth company, LifeMD is a natural partner for us. We look forward to working with them to deliver on the promise for a more simplified, affordable, and improved experience that patients nationwide deserve."

Corey Deutsch, CBO of LifeMD added, "At its core, LifeMD believes that the future of healthcare should, and will, be personalized based on an individual's medical history. This integration represents a critical step towards personalized care and will drive the success of the upcoming launch of the LifeMD primary care platform. This partnership furthers LifeMD's comprehensive approach to primary care and will enable LifeMD's affiliated providers to serve patients across the healthcare spectrum. By providing physicians on the LifeMD platform greater insight into their patients, Particle Health has created a better pathway towards building long-term relationships with patients that will help to improve their health outcomes."

About Particle HealthFounded in 2018, Particle Health enables healthcare companies by offering simple, secure access to vital medical data. The company is focused on breaking down data silos that stunt innovation by building developer-friendly environments. Particle's modern APIs dismantle the complexities of traditional integrations and make siloed medical records available for care providers and modern healthcare companies across the country.

About LifeMDLifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing, direct-to-patient, telehealth company offering cash-pay virtual medical care from licensed providers across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, visit www.LifeMD.com

